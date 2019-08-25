G7 makes no sense without Brazil and Russia, says MEP

MEP Thierry Mariani said the G-7 group is useless without the participation of Russia, Brazil, China or Africa.

The MP commented on the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron on the possibility of inviting Russia to the G7 summit in 2020.

“It was nothing but chatter and self-promotion on the eve of the summit that without China, Brazil, Russia or Africa, we no longer have the means to change the direction in which the world is developing,” the politician wrote on Twitter.

He added that the G7 is out of date and is now a club of Western powers that can even further dictate its rules to the entire planet.

Earlier Donald Trump had agreed to a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. The US leader should raise this issue at the G7 meeting in Biarritz.

In a conversation with reporters at the White House, the current US head of state blamed his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, for leaving Moscow from the then G8, and explained why he believes Russia should return to the group.

- Advertisement -

“President Trump on Russia returning to the existing G7: “I think it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in. It should be the G8,” CNN Politics said in a tweet.

President Trump on Russia returning to the existing G7: "I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in. It should be the G8" https://t.co/mjTYJub8bB pic.twitter.com/pdUZHdkhMX — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the French president warned of the situation of the Amazon burning and promised to discuss the matter at the next G7 summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the G7 summit should discuss the ongoing fires in the Amazon because it was an “international crisis”.

The G7 summit (Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) is held.