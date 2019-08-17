Find out why the Chechen strongman apologized to a blogger

GROZNY – The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, apologized to a 6-year-old Chechen blogger Janzala Magomadov for not congratulating him on his birthday.

“In summary, I screwed up. It turns out that our most powerful, smartest and youngest blogger turned six years yesterday. But I didn’t realize it in time and I didn’t congratulate him. Janzala, I’m sorry!” Kadyrov wrote.

- Advertisement -

Magomadov became famous in 2018 when he complained on Instagram that he had “hot water” flowing from both faucets at his home in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. “Do I need a third tap to have normal water?” Asked the blogger who was 5 years old at the time.

Kadyrov reacted immediately to this complaint and asked the mayor of Grozny, Ibrahim Zakriev, to deal with the problem, referring to Magomadov as “a formidable Chechen blogger.”

Janzala is known for his videos where he talks about himself and different topics that concern him. It has more than 150,000 followers.

Meanwhile, Kadyrov has also revealed the details of his conversation with Vladimir Putin after his father’s death in his speech at a Grozny meeting with a group of Chechens from Jordan, according to Lenta.

Kadyrov said that 12 other Chechens were present at the meeting with Putin.

“They all know what I said to the padishah (the president of Russia. – Ed.),” the head of Chechnya noted adding that his position at that time was to end the war in the republic, restore it and not impede the Muslim faith.

“With that agreement, I walked out to keep working,” he added.

In addition, Kadyrov told Jordanian guests about his father’s meeting with Putin. Ramzan noted that his father then stated that the people would want to live with Russia and be part of the Russian state.