Find out what makes the 5th generation Russian Su-57 fighter missiles so powerful

MOSCOW – The Russian company Tactical Missile Armament (KTRV) has revealed some technical characteristics of missiles developed for the fifth generation Su-57 fighter.

In particular, Grom series missiles, whose tests have been successfully completed, are indicated. Although they were developed with this fighter in mind, they can equip other aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force.

The overall configuration of the missiles is classic, with the difference that they have small folding wings so that they can be carried not only on the fighter’s external attachment points but also on its internal compartment or on the S-70 Okhotnik attack drone.

The Grom-E1 is an air-to-ground missile with a range of 120 kilometers. It can be launched from altitudes between 500 and 12 thousand meters. At launch, the aircraft is capable of flying at a speed of up to 1,600 km / h. The missile has a combined GPS and GLONASS guidance system to carry the 315 kg explosive warhead to the target.

In turn, the Grom-E2 is more like a guided glider pump (a modified air pump with aerodynamic surfaces to be able to glide rather than merely travel the ballistic trajectory). Since it has no propulsion engine, its explosive charge has increased to 480 kilograms. Thus, the front part of the missile bomb is made up of two 315 and 165 kilo explosive piercing parts.

The Grom-E2 shares the navigation system and speeds with the Grom-E1, but due to the absence of propellant, it has a range of 10 to 50 kilometers, depending on altitude and launch speed.

The Su-57 has begun, according to the Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi’s 80th anniversary brochure.

“The 5th generation multifunctional aeronautical complex has a high intellect in onboard equipment, stealth capability and great ability to intercept and destroy ground targets. In 2019, the company launched serial production and signed a long term contract with the Ministry of Defense to provide more than 70 aircraft,” according to the brochure.

Following Sukhoi’s statement regarding the start of serial production of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov commented on the agreement between the Ministry of Defense and Sukhoi.

“The Sukhoi company has now begun to fulfill its contractual obligations. As a result of the execution of the agreement, the Russian Ministry of Defense will receive the most advanced fifth generation multifunctional fighter, which will increase the combat capabilities of the national Aerospace Force,” said Deputy Prime Minister’s office, noting that the first aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2019.

The Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA) is a fifth generation Russian fighter. He took off for the first time in 2010. The combination of high maneuverability and supersonic speed, as well as a modern set of onboard equipment and stealth capability, give the Su-57 superiority over its competitors, according to its developers.