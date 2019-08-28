Fedor the Robot Successfully Docks With ISS (VIDEO)

International Space Station – Russia’s Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, commonly known just as Roscosmos, is going to check on the systems in the ISS (International Space Station). The decision to create a special commission has been made. The head of the state corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, shared this after the successful redocking of the Soyuz rocket and the station. The ship approached the ISS three days ago but was unable to dock due to a malfunction in the orbital station’s systems.

Fedor, a humanoid robot was aboard the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. Fedor is a Russian humanoid robot that can replicate movements of a remote operator as well as perform autonomously, due to an advanced A.I. algorithm. On 22 August, a Soyuz 2.1A carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station. It was carrying the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, along with Fedor onboard the spacecraft. The plan is for it to spend a week and a half aboard the orbital station. The model going to space was given the name Skybot F-850.