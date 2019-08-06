CURIOUS? See who the Top 5 military countries are

The US, Russia and China top the Global Firepower 2019 index. The ranking considers 55 variable factors. Brazil leads among the Latin American countries.

In 2019, the annual Global Firepower ranking included 137 countries in order of military might. During the classification a unique formula was used that allows low-tech countries to compete with more advanced ones.

When comparing countries, factors such as financial capacity, military personnel, arms quantity, natural resources, industrial power and other indicators are analyzed. However, the index does not consider the nuclear power and current political and military leadership of countries.

Top 5

The US has the largest defense budget in the world. This is one of the reasons that put the country in the 1st place in the ranking. The country’s score was 0.0615, with the closer to 0.000 points – the more powerful the country.

We present below some data about the USA and soon after follow other countries.

Defense Spending: $ 716 Billion

Staff (assets and reserves): 2,141,900

Number of aircraft: 13,398 in service, including transport and other aircraft

Number of tanks: 6,287

Number of armored vehicles: 39.223

Number of naval assets: 415

Russia ranks 2nd on our list with 0.0639 points. Although the country is under sanctions, Russia continues to modernize its armed forces.

Defense Spending: $ 44 Billion

Effective (assets and reserves): 3,586,128

Number of aircraft: 4,078 in service, including transport aircraft and others.

Number of tanks: 21,932

Number of armored vehicles: 50.049

Number of naval assets: 352

China comes in 3rd with 0.0673 points. Recently his navy received the second aircraft carrier.

Defense Spending: $ 224 Billion

Effective (assets and reserves): 2,693,000

Number of aircraft: 3,187 in service, including transport and other aircraft.

Number of tanks: 13,050

Number of armored vehicles: 40,000

Number of naval assets: 714

India achieved the 4th position with 0.1065 points. In 2019, the conflict between India and Pakistan intensified after 42 paramilitaries died as a result of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Defense Spending: $ 55.2 billion

Effective (active and reserve): 3,462,500

Number of aircraft: 2,082 in service, including transport aircraft and others.

Number of tanks: 4,184

Number of armored vehicles: 2.815

Number of naval assets: 295

- Advertisement -

Finishing the Top 5, France scored 0.1584 points. In its investments, the country focused on cyber defense, according to the ranking authors.

Defense Spending: $ 40.5 billion

Effective (assets and reserves): 388,635

Number of aircraft: 1,248 in service, including transport and other aircraft.

Number of tanks: 406

Number of armored vehicles: 6,300

Number of naval assets: 118

Latin American Countries

As one of the regions with the lowest rates of conflict between countries, Latin America generally does not register large investments in defense. Of these countries, Brazil is the first to appear on the list. The country has jumped two positions since last year, rising from 15th to 13th. Brazil received 0,2487 points.

Defense Spending: $ 29.3 billion

Effective (assets and reserves): 1,674,500

Number of aircraft: 706 in service, including transport aircraft and others.

Number of tanks: 437

Number of armored vehicles: 1.881

Number of naval assets: 110

Mexico ranked 34th, the second Latin American country to appear in the list.

Defense Spending: $ 7 Billion

Effective (active and reserve): 358,500

Number of aircraft: 493 in service, including transport and other aircraft.

Number of Tanks: 0

Number of armored vehicles: 695

Number of naval assets: 143

Argentina was the 38th, gaining 0.6274 points.

Defense Spending: $ 4.33 billion

Effective (assets and reserves): 75,000

Number of aircraft: 269 in service, including transport and other aircraft.

Number of tanks: 374

Number of armored vehicles: 630

Number of naval assets: 42

Peru ranks 42 with 0.6841 points.

Defense Spending: $ 2.56 billion

Staff (active and reserve): 280,000

Number of aircraft: 288 in service, including transport and other aircraft.

Number of tanks: 145

Number of armored vehicles: 550

Number of naval assets: 60

Venezuela ranks 43rd with 0.6931 points.

Defense Spending: $ 4 Billion

Effective (active and reserve): 128,000

Number of aircraft: 279 in service, including transport and other aircraft.

Number of tanks: 485

Number of armored vehicles: 338

Number of naval assets: 50