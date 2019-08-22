CROATIA: Two Attacks on Serbs in Croatia for watching Red Star Serbian team playing

By Grey Carter – New attacks on remaining Serbs in Croatia.

КNIN – A group of masked attackers broke into a cafe near Knin and physically attacked locals who were watching a Red Star (Serbian football team)-Young Boys (Switzerland) match.

The second incident took place in Djevrske near Kistanje, which was also an old Serbian area.



photo: Serbian cafe bar where the attack occurred; video can be seen here

However, these attacks cannot be qualified as ordinary Croatian hooliganism since the match was played between Serbian Red Star and Swiss Young Boys teams.

Five Serbs were injured in the attack, as well as one child.

Local portals, Feral News and Dalmatia Today reported that five people were hospitalized, including the owner of a coffee shop.



Nazism, racism, religious intolerance and Serb hatred were carefully bred among the Croatian youth

The crime occurred in the Biskupija municipality of Knin, for centuries an area with the majority of the Serbian population and where genocide took place twice in the last century, every time when Croatia was independent.

During WW II, the Independent State of Croatia, when Croats were allied to Hitler and where Holocaust and Serbocide took place, and 1991 – 1995 when there were silent liquidations of Serbs (Christalnicht in Zadar, when homes, shops, vehicles, real estate, and Serbian property, in general, was destroyed, burned, robbed and in other cities as well; Zec family in Zagreb, murder of Serbs from Gospic, Vukovar, etc).

- Advertisement -

The victims were survivors of the latest genocide and ethnic cleansing that took place on August 4, 1995. (so-called operation “Storm”, when hundreds of thousands of Serbs were forced to flee their homeland they have been defending from Ottomans, Latins, Nazism, Fascism for centuries). The genocidal operation ”Storm” began on August 4 and more than 1,800 Serbs were killed and 250,000 forced by Croatian military forces to leave all their property and flee.

Meanwhile, Croatian Police are (as always), ‘in search for the attackers’.

Another incident happened in Djevrske near Kistanje (also traditional Serbian area) when several Croats entered a local cafe and provoked guests watching the match.

”All this happens because of ethnic hatred” believes the coffee shop owner.

sources:

http://www.politika.rs/scc/clanak/436257/Napad-na-goste-kafica-u-Kninu-koji-su-gledali-Zvezdu?fbclid=IwAR2FbhOVuno2MEzchgyueuluwLE6t7hVJaLdPbVysbyfHTmrgfLeRZvHinE

https://www.adriamedia.tv/vesti/brutalan-napad-na-srbe-kod-knina-15-maskiranih-napadaca-uletelo-u-kafic-i-napali-goste-dok-su-gledali-crvenu-zvezdu-povredjeno-i-dete-9-video_120317.html