CIA-MOSSAD Cluster-F**k: Neutralizing The Jeffrey Epstein Case

“Cohn’s job was to run the little boys. Say you had an admiral, a general, a congressman, who did not want to go along with the program. Cohn’s job was to set them up, then they would go along” [1]



What is interesting about this small snippet is,

1) Concurrent to the present Epstein case, a subsequent Pentagon pedophilia scandal of epic proportions is not followed, juxtaposed to the Epstein reporting or even reported on at all by mainstream press [2]

2) The ‘con’ pimping little boys to the Pentagon and Congress happened to be Roy Cohn, a longtime mafioso attorney who cross-references both MOSSAD & CIA via organized crime and, as well, Cohn was a Donald Trump mentor.

3) “Many of the same names that surrounded Cohn until death in the late 1980s would later come to surround Jeffrey Epstein, with their names later appearing in Epstein’s now-infamous “little black book”” [3]



Other than how it happens Trump (to now) either knew better and/or managed not to be trapped into compromising recording with minors, the question that arises is, how the pedophilia blackmail overlay works out between CIA & MOSSAD relevant to the Pentagon, where (an estimated) 20% of the vast Department of Defense has been plugged into intranet child pornography. [4]

But first:

The lady doth protest too much, methinks -Hamlet Act III, Scene II

“We will get to the bottom of what happened, and there will be accountability” -Attorney General William Barr.

That’s pretty ‘rich’ when it is coming from George H.W. Bush’s, CIA associated, Attorney General who’d been boss of the Department of Justice, when DoJ was busy covering up intelligence agency crimes while sabotaging the Iran-Contra investigation. [5]

“A quarter century ago, the president’s attorney general, William Barr, staunchly opposed the independent counsel’s investigation of [Iran-Contra] wrongdoing in the White House, and he also firmly supported [George H.W.] Bush’s use of pardons as a means of self-protection” [6]

But actually, Barr overseeing the Epstein case cuts a bit closer to home:

“Prior to resigning from his post at the CIA, Gregg had worked directly under William Casey and, in the late 1970s, alongside a young William Barr in stonewalling the congressional Pike Committee and Church Committee, which investigated the CIA beginning in 1975. Among the things that they [the committees] were tasked with investigating were the CIA’s “love traps,” or sexual blackmail operations used to lure foreign diplomats to bugged apartments, complete with recording equipment and two-way mirrors” [7], [bold RTW]

The, we have rogue CIA officer Frank Terpil:

“Historically, one of Wilson’s Agency jobs was to subvert members of both houses [of Congress] by any means necessary…. Certain people could be easily coerced by living out their sexual fantasy in the flesh…. A remembrance of these occasions [was] permanently recorded via selected cameras…. The technicians in charge of filming … [were] TSD [Technical Services Division of the CIA]. The unwitting porno stars advanced in their political careers, some of [whom] may still be in office” [8]

And then, oops! … it kinda all spills out:

One of the most critical parts of the scandal surrounding Spence, however, was the fact that he had been able to enter the White House late at night during the George H.W. Bush administration with young men whom the Washington Times described as “call boys.” [9], [10]

Except for the fact much of the reporting had been ‘resolved’ with dropping dead investigators & witnesses, and the subsequent suppression of the Discovery Channel’s ‘Conspiracy of Silence’ documentary detailing William Barr’s DoJ (FBI) sabotaging the investigations [11]

Now, let’s just mention in passing, beyond CIA & MOSSAD, there are two additional intelligence agencies move into the pedophilia play; “The Fellowship” or “The Family” (the Coe Cult behind The National Prayer Breakfast)…

“A lot of their key men in a country would be the intelligence [CIA] officers in the American embassy. Throughout their correspondence, that’s the kind of guy they would like to have involved [And] They always had a lot of Army intelligence guys involved, Pentagon guys” [12]

&

“Let’s say I hear you raped three little girls. What would I think of you?” The man guessed that Coe would probably think that he was a monster. “No,” answered Coe, “I wouldn’t.” [13]

…and the Catholic Church where pedophilia is not only run rampant but…

“Most Catholics don’t realize that the principal gatherers of intelligence on the part of the Holy See are the apostolic nuncios and their diplomatic staff, just like the ambassadors and staff of embassies that are deployed around the world by every nation-state” [14]

&

“the Vatican is .. relying increasingly on reactionary troops. It is closing ranks with evangelists, bible fundamentals and extremely reactionary forces” [15]

…this (immediate) preceding is then punctuated with a relevant exclamation point going to a direct meeting:

“On June 5th [2014] Pope Francis met in private with Doug Coe, one of the most influential evangelicals in the US and head of the Family” [16]

Now, in the American intelligence political pedophile hen-house longtime CIA operative Attorney General William Barr is presently overseeing investigation of, there are numerous ‘hens’ belonging not only to the CIA but also belong to MOSSAD, The Family and the Catholic Church. Then we have to factor in the Department of Defense entities Defense Intelligence Agency & National Security Agency with this proposed 2019 Act of Congress:

“The END Network Abuse Act would require the Pentagon to enter into agreements with groups including law enforcement, child protection services, social services, and trauma-informed healthcare providers in order to cut down or halt the spread and impact of these images on DOD networks.



“The National Criminal Justice Training Center, one of the groups that has thrown its weight behind the bill, reported in 2018 that DOD’s network was ranked 19th out of almost 3,000 nationwide networks on the amount of peer-to-peer child pornography sharing” [17]



I suppose in 2019 we’re not supposed to notice the Department of Defense has been stonewalling any solution to this particular problem for over a decade, here’s the 2010 language referring to a problem investigators first identified in 2006:

“Due to DCIS [Defense Criminal Investigative Service] headquarters’ direction and other DCIS investigative priorities, this investigation is cancelled” [18]

Recalling MOSSAD asset…

…these several decades later, the actuality of the problem is grown immense; if The Family (who owns Mike Pence, and likely Mike Pompeo and possibly William Barr) wants an arms deal to their international favorites, they have their hens, whether Congressmen to listen attentively and generals and admirals to testify to the proposal positively, MOSSAD has the same (possibly the strongest pedophilia blackmail group), if the Catholic Church wants a particular policy, their hens are in the hen-house as well, not to mention The CIA and the Department of Defense have their golden egg-laying hens. And we’ve not touched to fact this sordid business is spread throughout the NATO states, the Western intelligence agencies playground.

A BIG problem with all of this is, it cannot be intelligently unwound. Example given is where it is all at now, if you lift the lid on MOSSAD, the CIA is also revealed, the overlay is problematic. Too many of the hens are shared property in what amounts to a communal hen-house. This is absolutely a reasonable assumption based on the recent investigative series by investigative journalist Whitney Webb, augmented with a few of this reporter’s (yours truly) alternative sources. [19]

Now, we come to Donald Trump. Sort of like it is disingenuous when the Hollywood #MeToo victims behave as though they they’d been somehow justified in having gone along and kept their mouths shut (at least Marilyn Monroe had been honest enough to admit the blow-jobs were worth the million $$ contract) and deny any element of having been prostitutes or not knowing what they were getting into (Hollywood is socially incestuous to point one could observe the faces don’t change, only the couplings), it should be unreasonable to assert Trump wouldn’t have known what was going on in Roy Cohn’s & Jeffrey Epstein’s social circles.

Is there solid evidence of Trump’s proactive involvement? Nothing yet. The one (2016) accuser seems to have been a probe or feint (my personal assessment.) The real problem with the 2016 narrative is the woman who ‘profiles’ as Epstein’s ‘pimpette’ Ghislaine Maxwell is clearly accessory to child rape according to the (dropped) lawsuit narrative, yet self incriminates herself when it is reported:

“The woman identified only as Tiffany Doe in the lawsuit, a ‘trusted employee’ of Epstein’s,’ corroborated Johnson’s’ allegations in a telephone call with DailyMail.com, but she refused to reveal her full identity” [20]

This almost seems like a 3rd party (intelligence agency) blind feeler to see what reaction it might draw from (and/or attempt to plant paranoia in) Trump. Question of law: Did this information derived from deposition require a criminal referral concerning Tiffany Doe as accessory to child rape per the Canon of Ethics governing counsel? What became of that? The story is full of holes.

This is followed on by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) denial of any participation by, or even sight of, Trump at Jeffrey Epstein’s minor child rape parties. [21]

It is perfectly possible will be no ‘smoking gun’ ties Trump to having screwed Epstein’s underage girls or otherwise engaged in pedophilia. Another observation (not a defense) is, everyone who HAS NOT partaken of child sex in close proximity to these social circles of power serving the powerful (Epstein’s ‘black book’) had to be turning a blind eye to those who were. In this case, Trump would be far from unique. Did Trump mentor Roy Cohn warn Trump early on? That question (and questions like it) will probably never be answered. On the other hand, Trump profiles (paranoid to point of germ-o-phobe) as someone with a better chance of avoiding the intelligence agencies designer drugs; where the will is broken down in sexual entrapment so sophisticated, those poisoned never realize what had happened to them, how they suddenly wanted to fuck a little kid. It would make sense Trump had security assigned to his food intake, little different to a king’s ‘food taster.’ Especially if he’d been tipped off.

Finally, the question that can be asked but cannot yet be answered. In whose interest is it the Epstein pedophilia operation be blown open? Or is it just some cosmic snafu biting the shadow government & deep state on the butt? Stay tuned.

