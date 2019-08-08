China warns that US sanctions against Venezuela will not help solve the problem

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that US sanctions against Venezuela did not help the country out of the crisis.

“History has shown that on repeated occasions that sanctions have not helped to solve the Venezuelan problem and can only aggravate the situation and endanger it,” Chuying said.

She urged the United States to reflect soberly on the essence of the Venezuelan problem, to return to the path of respect for international law, to support dialogue between the authorities and to allow the Venezuelan people to decide their own future.

Hua Chunying added urging the US to abandon its method of psychological terror against other countries.

On August 5, the United States imposed total sanctions against Venezuela, freezing all government properties on US territory. This was the first time in 30 years that the US has imposed such sanctions on the continent.

The crisis in Venezuela intensified when Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president in January, urged the Venezuelan people and military to topple President Nicolás Maduro’s government, and when the attempt was unsuccessful, called on the United States to intervene. militarily.

The United States and more than 50 countries recognize Guaido, but Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries have said they recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

Maduro called Guaido the US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to effect a change of government and reclaim the country’s resources.

Also, Moscow has sent military specialists to Venezuela over the last few years under contracts to supply Russian-made weapon systems. These contracts, which include deals for a variety of modern Russian equipment, from helicopters and fighters to armored vehicles and air defense batteries, were signed ahead of the escalating political and economic crisis facing the country since the beginning of this year.