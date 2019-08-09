CHINA: US Ban on Tech Firms Abuse of State Power

BEIJING – China lashed out at the United States over issuing an interim rule that bans American federal entities from working with a number of Chinese telecommunication technology giants, including Huawei. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying reacted to the move in an online statement, saying:

“The abuse of state power by the United States to unscrupulously and deliberately throw mud at and suppress specific Chinese enterprises seriously undermines the image of the United States and its own interests”, Asia News reported.

“We firmly support the relevant Chinese companies in taking up legal weapons to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests,” she noted.

The ruling was announced on Wednesday, preventing contacts between the US government bodies and Huawei, as well as China’s ZTE, Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company, and Dahua Technology Company. The move came after Huawei overtook Apple as the world’s second most prolific smartphone producer.

Washington accuses Huawei and its fellow colossi of serving Beijing’s intelligence work. The companies unanimously spurn the claim, while Huawei is about to challenge the most recent move against it in federal court. The US has already launched a bid to “blacklist” the company, but issued it a “reprieve” in May, apparently out of fears of a sweeping economic backlash.

The trade war between the world’s two largest economies broke out last year when President Donald Trump slapped 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese products. Beijing retaliated in kind, with both sides exchanging several rounds of tit-for-tat levies. In June, the US raised tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent, with China retaliating by targeting 5,000 US-made products worth $60 billion.

Washington and Beijing agreed to put tariff hikes on hold after Trump’s talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in June, but days ago, Trump announced a new 10 percent tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods to be introduced since September 1. The plan infuriated China, which promised to take countermeasures if the United States was committed to imposing the tariffs. Beijing stressed that while China does not want a trade war with the US, it is not afraid of fighting one.