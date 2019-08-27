China to conduct Russian aviation regiment inspection

China will inspect a Russian aviation regiment in the Russian Far East during the week.

The inspection will take place between Tuesday (27) and Thursday (29) under the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in Border Areas. The inspection was confirmed by Sergei Ryzhkov, head of Russia’s National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center.

“From 27 to 29 August 2019, China will inspect the 22nd East Military District Fighter Aviation Regiment, deployed at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in Primorsky Territory, under the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in Border Areas,” said Ryzhkov.

During the inspection, Chinese specialists will check Russian information on regiment forces, according to the official.

Ryzhkov emphasized that Russia will hold a meeting for Chinese inspectors to present information on the regiment, as well as officials, vehicles and weapons deployed there.

The Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in Border Areas was signed in 1997 by Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and China.

Meanwhile, the emergence of the export version of the 5th generation Russian Su-57 fighter will destroy the monopoly of the American F-35 Lightning II fighter on the world market, writes the Chinese portal Sohu.

“Many countries opposing the United States will be able to buy 5th generation aircraft , and Americans will have to reflect very well before sending their troops there,” according to the Chinese portal.

The publication notes that India, Indonesia, Algeria, Vietnam and Venezuela may become buyers of the Su-57, but will have to “be patient” until hunting tests are completed.

In July, India’s Air Force commander Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa declared India ‘s interest in considering the purchase of the all-new Russian Su-57 fighter.

In an interview, the Indian Air Force commander explained that India will only decide whether or not to buy when the 5th generation Russian fighter Su-57 has “entered service” in Russia and can be “seen in action”.

The Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA) is a fifth generation Russian fighter. He took off for the first time in 2010.

The combination of its high maneuverability with the ability to fly at supersonic speeds, as well as the state- of-the-art onboard equipment and stealth capability, gives the Su-57 superiority over its competitors, according to its developers.