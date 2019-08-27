Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing on May 13, 2018. - Iran's foreign minister arrived May 13 in Beijing on the first leg of a whirlwind diplomatic tour designed to try and rescue the nuclear deal left on the brink of collapse after the US pulled out. (Photo by THOMAS PETER / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS PETER/AFP/Getty Images)

China stands in solidarity with Iran in its demands on the nuclear pact

BEIJING – China understands Iran’s demands regarding the agreement on its nuclear program, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohamad Yavad Zarif.

“Regarding the nuclear problem, China supports any effort aimed at the protection of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, understands the legitimate demands of Iran,” said the Chinese Foreign Minister, quoted on the website of the Foreign Ministry .

He stressed that “under the provisions of the agreement, Iran must also receive a fair benefit.”

Wang said China will continue to fulfill its international commitments in accordance with the Plan and will continue to play a constructive role in reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US and France, as well as Iran signed the Iranian nuclear deal, which meant the lifting of the sanctions imposed against Tehran in exchange for it limiting its nuclear program.

In May 2018, the U.S. unilaterally abandoned that pact and announced the restoration of rigorous sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

U.S. President Donald Trump, at the same time, said he is willing to discuss a new pact with Tehran without preconditions, but Iran insists that sanctions be lifted first.

Iran began to suspend its obligations contained in the nuclear pact from May 8, 2019, one year after the withdrawal from Washington.

Specifically, it exceeded the reserves of 300 kilograms of enriched uranium up to 3.67%, began to enrich it above this limit, already up to 4.5%, and announced that it will continue to reduce its obligations progressively every 60 days, unless that the other signatories of the agreement find a diplomatic solution to avoid US sanctions.

Tehran at the same time emphasizes that these measures have a “reversible” character. With Trump being a loyal servant of Israeli interests, it is unlikely that under his administration that a return to the Plan will be made.