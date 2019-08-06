CAUGHT: US military plane is detected flying near Russian air base in Syria (PHOTO)

LATAKIA – US military aircraft conducted a reconnaissance flight near the Russian naval base in the port of Tartus, according to data from the PlaneRadar monitoring portal.

US Navy anti – submarine patrol plane P-8A Poseidon , with board number 169329, took off from Sigonella NATO air base, located on the island of Sicily. At 12:10 pm Moscow time, the aircraft was spotted in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea basin.

The flight was being performed at an altitude of 9.4 kilometers above the ground at a speed of 946.2 km / h.

12:10 мск.

Патрульный противолодочный самолёт, #Boeing P-8A #Poseidon, ВМС США🇺🇸 (VP-9|PD| 'Golden Eagles'.), взлетевший с авиабазы Сигонелла🇮🇹, с бортовым номером 169329, производит патрулирование в восточной части акватории Средиземного моря. pic.twitter.com/jmguzaAN8N — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) August 5, 2019

“US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol plane, which took off from Sigonella air base with flight number 169329, is conducting patrol flight in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea basin,” the tweet said.

According to the Ministry of Defense data, last week alone was the presence of 39 foreign aircraft near the Russian borders. Russian fighters have been fired 12 times to prevent violations of the country’s borders.

The presence of foreign intelligence planes and drones near Russia’s borders has greatly increased in recent years. Thus, foreign aircraft are regularly seen near the Crimean peninsula, in the Krasnodar region and also in the Baltic Sea.

It was revealed only last week that two US military aircraft made reconnaissance flights near the Crimean coast, according to data from the PlaneRadar monitoring portal.

At 11:05 am Moscow time a P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft number 169004 took off from Sigonella Air Base in Sicily, and at 12:35 pm was detected in the Black Sea zone. The Boeing drove near the borders of the Crimean peninsula for several hours and ended the reconnaissance operation at 4pm.

In recent times the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft near the Russian borders has increased. The day before, three US aircraft were detected near the coast of the peninsula. , according to the same PlaneRadar monitoring portal. Two Poseidon P-8A anti-submarine aircraft and a US Navy RQ-4B-30 Global Hawk surveillance drone took off from an air base in Italy and for several hours collected information near the Russian Black Sea coast and the boundary line in the region. from Donbass.

As Crimean MP Ivan Shonus has said, cases of more frequent reconnaissance flights by the US Navy near the peninsula’s borders are causing concern. He called on Washington to stop “lurking the peninsula.”

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the grouping of troops from various branches of the Russian armed forces present in Crimea “leaves no chance” to potential attempts to violate the territorial integrity of the country and plays a crucial role in ensuring its security.