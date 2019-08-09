CAUGHT RED HANDED: 17 spy jets discovered near Russia’s border

MOSCOW – Over the past week, the Russian military has identified 17 foreign reconnaissance aircraft near the Russian border.

The information was published in the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda, on Thursday.

According to a weekly infographic released by the publication, Russian jets have been fired 12 times to intercept foreign aircraft.

The actions were aimed at preventing aircraft from illegally entering Russian airspace.

The publication also points out that despite the military drive, there was no invasion of the country’s airspace, although the point is not to invade the air space, but to maintain pressure on the country’s borders..

Russia has not remained idle however and four US fighters had to intercept two Russian bombers in the Barents Sea near Alaska in international airspace, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which is responsible for defending US and Canadian airspace, said on Thursday.

According to NORAD, despite the interception, Russian aircraft remained in international airspace over the Beaufort Sea and at no time violated US or Canadian sovereignty.

Two F-22 and two CF-18 fighter aircraft supported by an E-3 Sentry, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-130 Tanker from the NORAD positively identified and intercepted two Tu-95 Bear bombers in the Alaskan and Canadian ADIZ on Aug. 8th. pic.twitter.com/SebmJtMiTu — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) August 8, 2019

“Two F-22 and two CF-18 fighter aircraft supported by an E-3 Sentry, the KC-135 Stratotanker and the C-130 Tanker from the NORAD positively identified and intercepted two Tu-95 Bear bombers in the Alaskan and Canadian ADIZ on Aug. 8th,” The North American Command said in a tweet.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian bombers in question were conducting a 10-hour patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea as part of the large-scale naval exercise Ocean Shield 2019 when they were followed by US planes.