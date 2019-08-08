BRICS Order Rising: 65% of Brazilians believe China has positive influence on world affairs

BRASILIA – A poll released Wednesday shows that 65 percent of Brazilians believe China has a positive influence on world affairs – although most of the Brazilian population prefers the United States to be the largest global power.

The survey was by the British company YouGov and has information of the population of 22 countries.

The five countries that most believe Beijing’s influence on global affairs is positive are Nigeria (92%), Mexico (73%), Thailand (71%), South Africa (70%) and Brazil (65%). The five who least agree that Beijing’s influence on global affairs is positive are Denmark (32%), Canada (31%), Germany (30%), the United States (27%) and Sweden (24%).

Although most Brazilians have a positive view of Chinese influence, people still prefer the United States to be the biggest force in world politics. While 58% of Brazilians prefer a Washington-led world, 19% say they prefer a Beijing-led world.

Apart from the Chinese themselves, only the people of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey say they prefer a world led by Beijing over the United States, according to YouGov research.

This research comes as last Monday, China announced the suspension of its purchase of US agricultural products in a further unfolding of the trade war between the two countries, which is once again seen as a good opportunity for Brazilian producers.

Since the beginning of this trade war between the two major powers of today , considerations have emerged about potential spaces to be filled by Brazil with its commodities. This time, it’s no different. But for international trade expert José Luiz Pimenta Junior, a professor at the Álvares Penteado Trade School Foundation (FECAP), while there is a glimpse of this possibility in the short term, there are, at the same time, reasons for Brazil and Brazil to worry about the escalating economic tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The academic is adamant that, in the long run, protectionism is not good for anyone. He recalls that because of these protectionist measures adopted on both sides, the world economy and world trade are expected to grow less this year.

“Countries can take advantage of this in the short term, they can finally sell more products in the short term,” he commented on the chance of Brazil and other countries to replace US and China in certain exports. “In the long run, protectionism is not good for anyone. Trade warfare, the phrase as it was coined, can create tensions that can do harm to everyone in the long run.”

According to the professor of FECAP, although not all measures that make up the protectionist rhetoric of the US and China have been put into practice, the existence of tensions provoked by this rhetoric is already enough to stir the markets, which in turn pass on. these uncertainties for the population, in a possible “ripple effect”.

“Let’s see how this evolves in the coming years. Let’s see how effectively policies behave in the coming years.”