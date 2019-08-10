BREAKING: Sex Slavery Kingpin Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead

New York, United States 0f America – Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier, and Clinton’s child sex slavery kingpin, was found dead this morning. The cause of death is suicide, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

Epstein was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, a federal jail in Manhattan. He appears to have hanged himself. Epstein was transported on Saturday morning from the Metropolitan Correctional Center to a hospital in Lower Manhattan. Upon arrival, it was clear that he was having a cardiac arrest.

Epstein, who was arrested at Teterboro, New Jersey, as he was returning from Paris on a private jet on July 6, on charges of child sex trafficking, had been found injured and in a fetal position in his cell some 15 days ago. He was barely conscious, having difficulties breathing, with marks on his neck clearly showing he was trying to hang himself. As a result, Epstein was allegedly put on suicide watch.

- Advertisement -

The indictment on his case showed that he sought out minors, some as young as 12, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex at either his Manhattan townhouse or his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, federal prosecutors revealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was denied bail. Epstein faced up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.

Earlier, FRN reported on his involvement in a child sex trafficking scheme, along with the Clinton clan. Through his modeling agency, MC2, Epstein, along Jean Luc Brunel, trafficked underage teen girls, some between the ages of 12 and 15, mostly from the war-torn areas of Southeast Europe (primarily Bosnia and the NATO-occupied Serbian province of Kosovo). What made the case even more disturbing was the established connection between Jeffrey Epstein, the CIA, and DynCorp.

Former US President Bill Clinton was very close to Epstein and his associates. Independent media have accused Clinton of pedophilia multiple times already. With other prominent US politicians continuously being accused of pedophilia, including the highly influential Joe Biden, and given that Epstein had close contacts with most of them, his suicide comes at a very convenient time for these people.