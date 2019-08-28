Brazil opens market for Russian beef and beef products

BRASILIA – Brazil opened the market for beef and its derivatives from Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

“During the bilateral meeting of the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service and the Secretariat of Plant and Animal Protection of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, the veterinary certificate for the export of beef and meat products was signed, where Russia can start shipping immediately to Brazil,” quotes the statement.

At the time, the right to supply the products mentioned was granted to the Russian company Bryansk Meat Company, previously verified by Brazilian inspectors.

In June, the Brazilian government announced on Monday the suspension of sales of beef to China after detection of “mad cow” disease in an animal in Mato Grosso.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the case about the detection of spongiform encephalopathy disease, known as “mad cow” disease, violates the health agreement between Brazil and China. The briefing stressed, however, that the assumption is “temporary and protocol.”

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture stated that there is no health risk for Brazil.

“Other products derived from the animal were identified, localized and seized preventively, with no product entering the human or ruminant food chain. There is therefore no risk to the population.

Beef exports to China in 2018 totaled $322.4 tons worth $1.49 billion. In the first four months of 2019, beef exports to China accounted for 17.8% of Brazil’s total shipped product volume.

China and Brazil should see themselves as an opportunity for development and as partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to Brazilian Vice President Antonio Hamilton Mourão when he visited Beijing in May.

Compared to President Jair Bolsonaro, who often criticized China’s role in the Brazilian economy during his presidential campaign, Mourão took a more pragmatic approach to the South American nation’s main trading partner, seeking to strengthen economic ties.

In the months leading up to last year’s elections in Brazil, Bolsonaro described China as a predator trying to dominate sectors of the economy.