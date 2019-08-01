BRAVE ONLY WHEN SHOOTING CIVILIANS: Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Flee From Hama

Hama, Syria – The Syrian army hit a heavy blow at Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) terrorist group’s defense lines in the town of al-Latamineh in Northern Hama, forcing the militants to flee their most important headquarters in the region.

The Syrian army forces continued clashes with Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in the Eastern parts of the town of Tal Malah in Northern Hama on Thursday, retaking control of Wadi Hasmin region and the farms near the town of al-Zakah.

Meantime, a military source said that the Syrian army troops have regained control of Wadi Hasmin region, broken the first defense line of Tahrir al-Sham from al-Zakah and opened a new front towards the town of al-Latamineh as the militants’ key base in Northern Hama. He added that a large number of terrorists were forced to flee al-Latamineh as the army is advancing in the region.

The source also said that 17 militants were killed in clashes in al-Zakah, adding that the army forces targeted the terrorists’ supply lines in Hasraya and al-Arbaeen with artillery fire. The Syrian and Russian air forces launched heavy attacks against the terrorists’ positions in al-Latamineh, Kafr Zita, Latmin and Dawir al-Akrad in Northern Hama, destroying several of their bases and military vehicles and killing the militants inside.

In a relevant development on Monday, the Syrian army launched military operations against the terrorist groups in Northern Hama, retaking control of two strategic regions. The Syrian army’s special forces engaged in heavy clashes with Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in Northwestern Hama, killing several militants and regaining control of the strategic region of Tal al-Malah. Then, they continued their advance towards al-Jabin and gained back control of the town.

In addition, a Syrian field source reported that the Syrian army secured the Mahradeh-al-Saqilbiyeh strategic road after taking back control of al-Jabin, adding that other Syrian army troops are still engaged in clashes with the militants in al-Zawiqat, Talat al-Syriatel and 1154 heights near the border with Turkey in Northeastern Lattakia.

He added that the Syrian army soldiers are now targeting the terrorists’ moves near the strategic hills of Kabani towards areas of clashes in Northern Lattakia, killing a number of them and destroying several of their bases.