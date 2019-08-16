Brand new Russian military drone Okhotnik flies for the first time on the hunting side (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – Unmanned aircraft made its first flight accompanied by a Russian Su-30SM fighter. In the video you can see the maneuvers that Okhotnik can do.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video in which the newest Russian military drone Okhotnik flies alongside a Su-30SM fighter.

The first Okhotnik flight took place earlier this month. The flight lasted over 20 minutes and reached an altitude of about 600 meters.

After that, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a 1:15 minute video in which the aircraft, number 071, travels the runway and takes off. Okhotnik flies without catching its landing gear. It then maneuvers high and lands.

Datasheet

Okhotnik is expected to become the first heavy military drone of the Russian Armed Forces. The device has a turbo-reactive engine model AL-31, used in fighters like the Su-27.

The new drone has a “flying wing” shape and is made with materials and coatings that make it almost imperceptible to radar detection . In addition, the aircraft is equipped with optical-electronic, radiotechnical and other reconnaissance devices for intelligence operations. In addition, the exterior does not have the usual armament fasteners, since it is loaded inside the fuselage.

The first flight of the brand new Russian military drone S-70 Okhotnik-B (Hunter-B) is of great importance for the development of military technology in Russia, writes the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shibao.

As the article’s author, Zhang Jie notes , stealth drones made with the “flying wing” scheme have recently become one of the world’s leading aviation development directions.

“In the future, intelligence, surveillance, reporting and attacking platforms will have to combine stealth with good cruising characteristics,” he added.

Jie pointed out that thanks to “flying wing” technology, the Russian military drone has high efficiency with a constant subsonic speed.

Wide capacities

The low air resistance in this flight mode and the high aerodynamic quality allow the drone to fly long distances with the same wing span, explains the author.

He pointed out that stealth drones that are designed as “flying wings” are becoming less visible, as these drones often use flap air intake valves, there are no vertical tail stabilizers and no protruding radar reflector systems in the fuselage. .

The edition writes that only a first Okhotnik test flight took place and that Russia intends to make great efforts to carry out further testing and drone enhancement.

The Okhotnik drone test is being conducted in one of the Ministry of Defense test areas. This drone should be the first heavy drone in the Armed Forces with attack functions.

Special scheme

The Okhotnik is designed according to the “flying wing” scheme using special materials and coatings that make it almost imperceptible to radar detection means.

In addition, it is equipped with optical-electronic, radio-technical and other types of reconnaissance equipment, as well as an AL-31 series turbojet engine, which is used in particular on Su-27 fighter aircraft.

At the same time, there are no weapon pylons on the wing of the aircraft: therefore the attack means are installed inside the fuselage.

First flight

