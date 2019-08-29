Bolton accuses China of stealing F-35 technologies for Chinese jets

KIEV – White House Homeland Security adviser John Bolton accused China of stealing US F-35 fighter technology for its own fifth-generation fighter.

“The fifth-generation Chinese fighter aircraft looks a lot like the F-35, that’s because it is the F-35, they just stole it”, White House National Security Adviser Bolton said during a press conference in Kiev on Wednesday.

Tensions between US and China

Earlier, during his visit to Ukraine, John Bolton stated that the US is informing his friends and allies of the danger of Chinese investment.

“We believe that China is trying to integrate into the economies of other countries around the world, including through the Silk Road project, and through attractive investments… We inform friends and partners about the dangers that Chinese investment brings,” the US National Security Advisor said.

“The US and China are having significant differences over trade now. It’s not just about the imbalance of exports and imports between the United States and China. […] It’s about the fundamental reasons why that imbalance exists,” he also said.

Beijing has yet to respond to the allegations.

Earlier in August, the US Homeland Security advisor said Russia would be developing new missiles based on “stolen” US technologies , but without providing any evidence. Russia’s foreign minister criticized Bolton’s accusations and suggested that Washington would have copied numerous technologies from other countries.

The United States and China have been embroiled in an ongoing trade dispute since June 2018, but tensions were exacerbated last week, when the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of American goods starting 1 September and 15 December, Sputnik reported.

Shortly thereafter, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would increase the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting 1 October, the report from Sputnik added. In addition, the tariffs would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese products from 1 September.