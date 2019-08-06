At the Rada, they admit: breach with Russia killed Ukraine’s aviation industry

Translator* comment: With the break-up of the Soviet Union, the proud Antonov design bureau was left stranded in Ukraine. The Putsch of 2014 has ended up killing it.

RiaFAN.ru

In Parliament they admit the crash of the aviation industry because of hostility with Russia

Kiev, August 6. The Ukrainian aircraft industry is experiencing a real collapse due to hostility with Russia. Sergei Levochkin deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the “Opposition Platform” said it Tuesday. He admitted that due to the lack of Russian parts, the supply of which ceased after Kiev decided to stop technical cooperation with Moscow, the country’s aircraft factories were on the verge of closing.

“Russian-made spare parts are gone, there are no new supplies. As a result, in 2019, Ukraine for the first time did not bring a single aircraft to the international aerospace show in Le Bourget, limiting itself only to their layouts. This is no longer a crisis, it’s a collapse,” the Opposition Platform’s press service quotes Levochkin.

Three Ukrainian aircraft plants in five years have not assembled a single aircraft in series. To replace Russian components, it is necessary to re-certify the An-148, An-158, and this takes time and money. The same deplorable situation, according to the people’s deputy, has developed in shipbuilding. If before three factories in Nikolaev annually produced 30-35 civil and military ships, now all of them are engaged only in repair or are satisfied with one-time orders.

A year and a half ago, the Ukrainian authorities announced the resumption of the program for the construction of corvettes for the Navy, but in fact, no budget was provided for this. The only ship in this series has never been completed and has been on a slipway for nine years.

Recall that earlier the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko ordered to break a series of documents on cooperation with Russia. Among them was an agreement on military-technical cooperation. As a result, entire branches of production, which previously worked in close cooperation with Russian partners, were left without components.

