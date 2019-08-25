Astronomers discover exoplanets’ ability to sustain life even BETTER than Earth

Exoplanets, that is, planets outside our Solar System, may have abundant life and better conditions than those on Earth, new research reveals.

Discovery can help in the search for alien life.

Scientists are looking for oceans in exoplanets that are “better able to sustain abundant, active life in general,” said Stephanie Olson, a geophysics expert at the University of Chicago.

The researcher’s group used special NASA software to model a set of exoplanets. The goal was to see which one was most likely to develop and sustain life. This led to a surprising conclusion, as it revealed that there were planets with favorable ocean circulation patterns that could be better suited to support more abundant or more active life than life on Earth, said Stephanie Olson.

The new study will help extend the parameters currently being used in finding habitable exoplanets. Research has found that denser atmospheres, slower rotations and the presence of continents lead to higher growth rates.

Not all oceans are equally hospitable and some oceans will be better places to live than others because of their global circulation patterns, explained Olson.

Scientists have estimated that more than 35 percent of all known exoplanets larger than Earth today must be rich in water, so there is a strong possibility that life exists there.