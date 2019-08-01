MAJOR: Turkish Army Attacks Kurds in Aleppo

Aleppo, Syria – The Turkish army and affiliated militants attacked Kurdish positions in Northern Aleppo amid sending new military convoys to the border with Syria. The Kurdish-language Hawar news reported on Wednesday that the Turkish forces targeted the Kurdish positions in the towns of Soqankeh, Miaseh, and Zarnaiteh near Afrin region in Western Aleppo with over 180 mortar attacks. Also, the Turkish army and affiliated militants attacked the town of Harb and several nearby towns in al-Shahba region in Northern Aleppo with artillery fire.

Meantime, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that heavy clashes have erupted between the Ankara-backed terrorists and the Kurdish militia near the towns of Harbal and Sheikh Issa in Northern Aleppo. Concurrent with the events, the Turkish army sent new military convoys, consisting of tens of vehicles carrying military equipment to the borders with Syria near the towns of Ra’as al-Ein and Tal Abyadh in Hasaka and Raqqa provinces.