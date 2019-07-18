Trending

MENAAnglo 5Headline NewsIran

Zarif: Those who start war with Iran will not be those who finish it

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,353

TEHRAN – The presence of foreign troops in the Persian Gulf is detrimental to stability and security in the region, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif said in an interview with the American television channel CNN .

When asked whether the war could start between Iran and the United States, Zarif replied that “Iran has never started any wars and will not do this,” but, if necessary, “will defend itself.”

“The one who starts the war with Iran will not be the one who ends it,” he assured.

- Advertisement -

Relations between Iran and the United States worsened after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the introduction of American economic sanctions in the field of oil exports against Iran. Iran officially stopped fulfilling certain obligations under the agreement from May 15, 2019, notifying the parties remaining in it (Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany) about their decision.

Subsequently, the authorities in Tehran announced the second phase of the reduction of obligations under the nuclear deal due to the fact that the countries participating in the agreement did not fulfill Tehran’s requirements within 60 days. On July 8, 2019, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman, Behruz Kamalvandi, said that Iran had increased the enrichment of uranium to 4.5%.

Recall that in recent months, the situation in the Persian Gulf has deteriorated significantly.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1744 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments