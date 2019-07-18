Zarif: Those who start war with Iran will not be those who finish it

TEHRAN – The presence of foreign troops in the Persian Gulf is detrimental to stability and security in the region, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif said in an interview with the American television channel CNN .

When asked whether the war could start between Iran and the United States, Zarif replied that “Iran has never started any wars and will not do this,” but, if necessary, “will defend itself.”

“The one who starts the war with Iran will not be the one who ends it,” he assured.

Relations between Iran and the United States worsened after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the introduction of American economic sanctions in the field of oil exports against Iran. Iran officially stopped fulfilling certain obligations under the agreement from May 15, 2019, notifying the parties remaining in it (Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany) about their decision.

Subsequently, the authorities in Tehran announced the second phase of the reduction of obligations under the nuclear deal due to the fact that the countries participating in the agreement did not fulfill Tehran’s requirements within 60 days. On July 8, 2019, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman, Behruz Kamalvandi, said that Iran had increased the enrichment of uranium to 4.5%.

Recall that in recent months, the situation in the Persian Gulf has deteriorated significantly.