YEMENI RESISTANCE STRIKES BACK: Drone Control Rooms in Saudi Airports Sabotaged
Abha/Najran, Saudi Arabia – The drone units of the Yemeni Army and Ansarullah Popular Forces have staged a raid on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and Najran airports in a new round of attacks, Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah news website, late on Sunday that the entrance terminal of Abha airport in the Southwest of Saudi Arabia was targeted by Yemeni drones.
Saree added that the attack disrupted navigation operations in the airport for several hours. He added the operation caused a suspension of the air traffic in the airport. The spokesmen recounted that earlier on the day another attack was carried out by Qasif-K2 drones against another Saudi airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.
He highlighted that the operation was successful accomplishing all its objectives, including hitting the control room and the hangers for Saudi drones.
Saudi Arabia has been striking Yemen since March 2015 to restore power to fugitive president Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh. The Saudi-led aggression has so far killed more than 20,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children. Despite Riyadh’s claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures.
Yemen is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with more than 22 million people in need and is seeing a spike in needs, fueled by ongoing conflict, a collapsing economy, and diminished social services and livelihoods. The blockade on Yemen has smothered humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine to the import-dependent state.
The UN has repeatedly criticized the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition’s bombing campaign and placed it on a blacklist of child rights violators last year.
A UN panel has also compiled a detailed report of civilian casualties caused by the Saudi military and its allies during their war against Yemen, saying the Riyadh-led coalition has used precision-guided munitions in its raids on civilian targets.