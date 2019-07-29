YEMENI RESISTANCE STRIKES BACK: Drone Control Rooms in Saudi Airports Sabotaged

Abha/Najran, Saudi Arabia – The drone units of the Yemeni Army and Ansarullah Popular Forces have staged a raid on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and Najran airports in a new round of attacks, Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah news website, late on Sunday that the entrance terminal of Abha airport in the Southwest of Saudi Arabia was targeted by Yemeni drones.

- Advertisement -

Saree added that the attack disrupted navigation operations in the airport for several hours. He added the operation caused a suspension of the air traffic in the airport. The spokesmen recounted that earlier on the day another attack was carried out by Qasif-K2 drones against another Saudi airport in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran.