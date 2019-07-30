Why do Brazil, Chile and Colombia want China to solve the Venezuelan crisis?

MOSCOW – Following the logic of the scenario set by the US, countries like Brazil, Chile and Colombia are not interested in resolving the Venezuelan crisis, says Vladimir Kharlamenko, an expert at the Latin American Institute (Moscow).

Perhaps most interesting in Kharlamenko’s opinion is that Brasilia, Bogota and Santiago were the first countries to follow Washington in recognizing the self-proclamation of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the incumbent president of Venezuela and demanding the resignation of the legitimate Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

On July 28, as part of an official visit, Colombian President Iván Duque Marquez was in China, focusing on his agenda the development of trade cooperation and the Venezuelan crisis.

For its part, Chilean leader Sebastián Piñera asked China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to cooperate with Santiago in resolving the Venezuelan crisis . Prior to that, the Chinese chancellor addressed the situation in Venezuela during his meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Shanghai University expert Jiang Shixue recalled that before these three states called on China for help, Beijing said that outside forces should not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and resort to military intervention or threaten to use it.

Chinese help

Expert Kharlamenko stated that there are at least four reasons why Latin American countries insist that their Asian “friend” help them solve the Venezuelan problem.

The first is because China is the second largest economy in the world, followed by the fact that its influence is growing in the world arena. The other reasons lie in the fact that Beijing is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as having good relations with Venezuela and the three countries already mentioned.

“For this reason, these countries consider that Beijing can play an important role in resolving the Venezuelan crisis. None of these states wants the Venezuelan problem to be solved in the same way that the US put it in early 2019. That is, by attacking and crushing legitimate authorities,” explained the Russian analyst.

Colombia, Brazil and Chile have long endeavored to diversify their external ties so that they do not rely solely on cooperation with their American neighbor. The US scenario envisaged restoring its unlimited dominance in Latin America and is apparently not convenient for countries in the region.

After 20 years of negotiations, the Southern Common Market and the European Union reached an agreement on 28 June covering a total market of almost 800 million inhabitants and is the largest trade agreement reached by both blocs in their history. In addition, these three countries pay close attention to the development of relations with Beijing and other Asian countries.

Political tensions

The political crisis in Venezuela worsened further on January 21 of this year, when mass protests against Maduro occurred after his reelection. Following this episode, Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to depose Maduro.

Several western countries led by the US have announced their recognition of Guaido, while Russia and China, as well as several other countries, have expressed their support for Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.