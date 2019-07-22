What is the “Croatian scenario” and why Russia will never let it happen (DISTRESSING IMAGES)

Ever since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2014, Ukrainian officials have been talking about the vaunted “Croatian scenario” . But what is the “Croatian scenario” and why are there so many parallels drawn between Ukraine and Novorussia on one hand, and between Croatia and Republic of Serbian Krajina on the other?

To answer this question, we have to go back to the root cause – the rise of Fascism and Nazism and their immediate consequence – the Second World War.

Croatia during the Second World War

It wasn’t Nazi at all, they say; Croatian Nazi leader Ante Pavelic shaking hands with Adolf Hitler

After WWII started, numerous Nazi puppet states sprang all across Europe. We will not name them all, but we should definitely not forget the most monstrous one – the Independent State of Croatia (ISC) or NDH (Nezavisna Država Hrvatska).

Just how monstrous this country was is probably best illustrated by the fact that even some Nazis expressed their disgust with the absolutely psychopathic methods of torture and murder employed by the Croats.

In order to comprehensively and objectively approach this issue, we’ll use foreign, mostly Axis sources. Among many others, Dr. Dario Vidojković from the University of Regensburg found some German sources and Mr. Galasso from the University of Udine the Italian ones.

From the Italian sources, Mr. Galasso mentions Giacomo Scotti, the author of the book “Ustashe between Fascism and Nazism” (1976), who wrote about Ustashe: “Often drunk and bestial, Ustashe exterminated toddlers in their cribs, the elderly, entire families; it was their sadistic pleasure in extending the terrible torture and suffering of the victims before their final extermination.”

Marco Aurelio Rivelli, the author of the book “The Archbishop of the Genocide” (1999), states: “Even though the genocide Hitler’s Nazis committed against the Jews is something terrifying, the genocide that the Ustashe carried out against Serbs, Jews and Romani people in Croatia shows that human depravity has no limits”.

Santo Stracci, commander of the sanitary section of the 5th Italian Army, wrote this during a visit to the Slana concentration camp:

“When we removed the stones, just a few centimeters below the ground we found numerous hands, often tied with cables or copper wires, feet, heads… Judging by the position of the corpses, it can be concluded that the prisoners, tied up by two or three, first dug up the pit, and were then shot over the same pits or killed with knives … The pit was buried in a hurry, while most of the victims were still alive, and this can be seen in the tragic expression of the faces of most of the corpses … One young woman had her breasts completely cut off. In two pits, we found only women’s and children’s bodies, and in others, there were men, women, and children.” Salvatore Loi, a young lieutenant of the Italian Army in Lika (a formerly Serb-populated region in present-day Croatia), wrote in his book “Yugoslavia 1941”: “The Serb was … guilty of a ‘huge, embarrassing crime’… he was born a Serb.” The Italian source also states that on one occasion, in Veljun (municipality of Slunj), Ustashe arrested a Serbian Orthodox priest Branko Dobrosavljević and ordered him to dig a grave for his son Stefan, a student. When he did this, they brought his son and began to scourge him before his father’s eyes. After the son passed out, they cut off his hand, removed the skin from his head and finally killed him by hammering his head. They forced the father to conduct an Orthodox requiem for his son. The father passed out three times during the process, but he was whipped too until he finished the requiem. Finally, he was killed by a hammer stroke too… Curzio Malaparte, an Italian journalist and diplomat, speaking of his encounter with Ante Pavelic (Croatian version of Hitler, but worse) in 1941, wrote in his book “Kaputt” (1944): “As we talked, I looked at a wattle basket that was on Pavelic’s desk. The lid was partially open, so I saw the basket was full of seafood, so it seemed to me, I would say oysters, but with shells removed … Ante Pavelic lifted up the lid and, showing me this pliable and gelatinous mass, and with that cheerful smile, he said, ‘This is the gift of my best Ustashe; twenty pounds of Serbian eyes.'” When it comes to German sources, Dario Vidojkovic argues that the leading German politicians, diplomats, envoys, and senior Wehrmacht officers initially unreservedly supported the Ustashe movement as well as their leader Ante Pavelic. However, after the first massacres committed by Ustashe, some German officials and officers begun to distance themselves from the Ustashe, and after witnessing mass Ustashe crimes, some of them were even appalled by Ustasha’s bestiality, says Vidojkovic. He also found a 1942 document in which German ambassador to the Independent State of Croatia (NDH) Siegfried Kasche wrote to Foreign Minister of the Reich Joachim von Ribbentrop and stressed that the Ustashe intentions “to exterminate all Orthodox (Serbs)” on the territory of the NDH and that the Ustashe movement, “filled with blind desire to destroy real and imaginary state enemies, especially the Serbs, has caused reckless and unimaginable violence, which contributed the most to the increase of guerrilla activity”. Here are some of the Ustashe “accomplishments and contributions to mankind” (warning, the images are distressing): Ustashe sawing off the head of a young Serb man, Branko Jungic, after he refused to convert from Orthodoxy to Roman Catholicism Serb civilians being thrown into pits while still alive Two Ustashe cutthroats, Miško Ratković, and an unnamed Ustasha, after a bestial competition as to who would torture and kill more Serb, Jewish and Roma prisoners, presumably at the Stara Gradiska extermination camp Ustashe preparing to gouge out the eyes of a Serb prisoner by using a special tool of their own design Ustashe soldiers with a severed head of a Serbian priest

Victims of the Jasenovac extermination camp

In the end, as all Nazis do, Ustashe ran away when confronted with anyone who wasn’t a helpless woman, child or an elderly person.

Pictured here is an Ustasha, disguised as a woman, captured by Yugoslav Partisans of the 6th Krajina Brigade

These photographs are disturbing enough and knowing they’re just the tip of the iceberg is terrifying. Croatian Ustashe also sent volunteers to the Eastern Front, where they committed atrocities against Russian civilians in and around Stalingrad, where their “Croatian Legion” was stationed as part of the Nazi invasion of Russia. It is estimated that Ustashe killed between 750,000 and 1,000,000 Serbs, Jews and Romanis during WWII.

Ukraine during the Second World War

Ukraine, which was part of the USSR at the beginning of WWII, was occupied by Nazi German forces and their allies. Unlike the Croatian populace, which was overwhelmingly in favor of their atrocious Nazi regime, most Ukrainians never saw the invading forces as their “liberators” and were subjected to mass murder and repressions at the hands of the Nazis during the entirety of the war, especially in the infamous Janowska construction camp. However, the level of collaboration, especially in the western areas of Ukraine was higher than in Russian or Belorussian areas of USSR.

Neo-Nazis in present-day Ukraine based their symbols on those of Nazi Germany

Propaganda posters too

The Nazi collaborators, so-called Hiwis (a German abbreviation of the word Hilfswilliger, meaning “voluntary assistant”, or more literally, “willing helper”) were working as concentration camp guards and were generally known for terrorizing the rest of the populace, which was overwhelmingly Ukrainian or Russian. However, in the western part of the country, multiple SS divisions were raised, as well as OUN (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists) and UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) led by Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera and were very active and participated in the massacres of Ukrainians, Russians, Poles, Jews, Tatars, and Romani people. The collaborators continued fighting the Soviet Army until the late 1950s when they were finally defeated. Most other Ukrainians actually fought in the ranks of the Red Army. More than 4 million Ukrainians and Russians, especially those living in the eastern part of Ukraine joined the fight against the Nazis immediately after the liberation of their lands in 1943 and 1944 and fought bravely all the way to Berlin. Their immense contribution is currently being defiled by Neo-Nazi authorities in Kiev. Croatia and the Yugoslav War (1991-1995) During the existence of socialist Yugoslavia, Croats weren’t the most loyal element of Yugoslavia, to say the least, and Serbs felt Croats mostly got away with the monstrous crimes of the Independent State of Croatia. After Yugoslav President Tito’s death in 1980, things started heating up again in Yugoslavia and naturally, Croatia, supported by the Western countries, primarily their old Nazi ally, Germany, declared independence in 1991. The Neo-Nazi Croatian authorities proceeded with reinstating former Nazi Croatian symbols, as well as asking the surviving Ustashe leaders to come back to the country and take an active role in building “the new Independent Croatia”. Thus, Croatia gave former Ustashe positions in the government, state pensions for their “service” during WWII, started naming streets across Croatia in honor of various Ustashe cutthroats, etc. They even named their currency “kuna” after the one used during WWII. The Nazi salute “Za dom spremni” (“For the Homeland!”) was also reinstated. Is that how “democracy” is supposed to look like, Ante? Seeing all this, Serbs who were living on the territory of now-independent Croatia decided they wanted to either stay in Yugoslavia or get an independent state of their own because they did not want to be subjected to yet another genocide and extermination such as the one during WWII (see the images above). After all, if Croatia was able to secede from Yugoslavia, why wouldn’t Serbs secede from Croatia? This is how the Republic of Serbian Krajina came to be in 1991. Neo-Nazi Croatia immediately accused Serbs of “illegal secession” although they seceded from Yugoslavia themselves, a mere couple of months earlier. Croatia attacked in 1991 but was pushed back by outnumbered Serbian forces after which a relatively stable frontline was established. The war continued up until 1995 when NATO equipped and supported the Croatian Army, even providing air support by bombing the positions of the Serbian Army of Krajina. More than 300,000 Serbs already left Croatia between 1991 and 1995.