What is the “Croatian scenario” and why Russia will never let it happen (DISTRESSING IMAGES)

It wasn’t Nazi at all, they say; Croatian Nazi leader Ante Pavelic shaking hands with Adolf Hitler
“When we removed the stones, just a few centimeters below the ground we found numerous hands, often tied with cables or copper wires, feet, heads…
Judging by the position of the corpses, it can be concluded that the prisoners, tied up by two or three, first dug up the pit, and were then shot over the same pits or killed with knives …
The pit was buried in a hurry, while most of the victims were still alive, and this can be seen in the tragic expression of the faces of most of the corpses …
One young woman had her breasts completely cut off. In two pits, we found only women’s and children’s bodies, and in others, there were men, women, and children.”
Salvatore Loi, a young lieutenant of the Italian Army in Lika (a formerly Serb-populated region in present-day Croatia), wrote in his book “Yugoslavia 1941”:
“The Serb was … guilty of a ‘huge, embarrassing crime’… he was born a Serb.”
The Italian source also states that on one occasion, in Veljun (municipality of Slunj), Ustashe arrested a Serbian Orthodox priest Branko Dobrosavljević and ordered him to dig a grave for his son Stefan, a student. When he did this, they brought his son and began to scourge him before his father’s eyes.
After the son passed out, they cut off his hand, removed the skin from his head and finally killed him by hammering his head. They forced the father to conduct an Orthodox requiem for his son. The father passed out three times during the process, but he was whipped too until he finished the requiem. Finally, he was killed by a hammer stroke too…
Curzio Malaparte, an Italian journalist and diplomat, speaking of his encounter with Ante Pavelic (Croatian version of Hitler, but worse) in 1941, wrote in his book “Kaputt” (1944):
“As we talked, I looked at a wattle basket that was on Pavelic’s desk. The lid was partially open, so I saw the basket was full of seafood, so it seemed to me, I would say oysters, but with shells removed … Ante Pavelic lifted up the lid and, showing me this pliable and gelatinous mass, and with that cheerful smile, he said, ‘This is the gift of my best Ustashe; twenty pounds of Serbian eyes.'”
When it comes to German sources, Dario Vidojkovic argues that the leading German politicians, diplomats, envoys, and senior Wehrmacht officers initially unreservedly supported the Ustashe movement as well as their leader Ante Pavelic.
However, after the first massacres committed by Ustashe, some German officials and officers begun to distance themselves from the Ustashe, and after witnessing mass Ustashe crimes, some of them were even appalled by Ustasha’s bestiality, says Vidojkovic.
He also found a 1942 document in which German ambassador to the Independent State of Croatia (NDH) Siegfried Kasche wrote to Foreign Minister of the Reich Joachim von Ribbentrop and stressed that the Ustashe intentions “to exterminate all Orthodox (Serbs)” on the territory of the NDH and that the Ustashe movement, “filled with blind desire to destroy real and imaginary state enemies, especially the Serbs, has caused reckless and unimaginable violence, which contributed the most to the increase of guerrilla activity”.
Here are some of the Ustashe “accomplishments and contributions to mankind” (warning, the images are distressing):
Ustashe sawing off the head of a young Serb man, Branko Jungic, after he refused to convert from Orthodoxy to Roman Catholicism
Serb civilians being thrown into pits while still alive
Two Ustashe cutthroats, Miško Ratković, and an unnamed Ustasha, after a bestial competition as to who would torture and kill more Serb, Jewish and Roma prisoners, presumably at the Stara Gradiska extermination camp
Ustashe preparing to gouge out the eyes of a Serb prisoner by using a special tool of their own design
Ustashe soldiers with a severed head of a Serbian priest
Victims of the Jasenovac extermination camp
In the end, as all Nazis do, Ustashe ran away when confronted with anyone who wasn’t a helpless woman, child or an elderly person.
Pictured here is an Ustasha, disguised as a woman, captured by Yugoslav Partisans of the 6th Krajina Brigade
These photographs are disturbing enough and knowing they’re just the tip of the iceberg is terrifying. Croatian Ustashe also sent volunteers to the Eastern Front, where they committed atrocities against Russian civilians in and around Stalingrad, where their “Croatian Legion” was stationed as part of the Nazi invasion of Russia. It is estimated that Ustashe killed between 750,000 and 1,000,000 Serbs, Jews and Romanis during WWII.
Ukraine during the Second World War
Ukraine, which was part of the USSR at the beginning of WWII, was occupied by Nazi German forces and their allies. Unlike the Croatian populace, which was overwhelmingly in favor of their atrocious Nazi regime, most Ukrainians never saw the invading forces as their “liberators” and were subjected to mass murder and repressions at the hands of the Nazis during the entirety of the war, especially in the infamous Janowska construction camp. However, the level of collaboration, especially in the western areas of Ukraine was higher than in Russian or Belorussian areas of USSR.
Neo-Nazis in present-day Ukraine based their symbols on those of Nazi Germany
Propaganda posters too
The Nazi collaborators, so-called Hiwis (a German abbreviation of the word Hilfswilliger, meaning “voluntary assistant”, or more literally, “willing helper”) were working as concentration camp guards and were generally known for terrorizing the rest of the populace, which was overwhelmingly Ukrainian or Russian.
However, in the western part of the country, multiple SS divisions were raised, as well as OUN (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists) and UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) led by Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera and were very active and participated in the massacres of Ukrainians, Russians, Poles, Jews, Tatars, and Romani people. The collaborators continued fighting the Soviet Army until the late 1950s when they were finally defeated.
Most other Ukrainians actually fought in the ranks of the Red Army. More than 4 million Ukrainians and Russians, especially those living in the eastern part of Ukraine joined the fight against the Nazis immediately after the liberation of their lands in 1943 and 1944 and fought bravely all the way to Berlin. Their immense contribution is currently being defiled by Neo-Nazi authorities in Kiev.
Croatia and the Yugoslav War (1991-1995)
During the existence of socialist Yugoslavia, Croats weren’t the most loyal element of Yugoslavia, to say the least, and Serbs felt Croats mostly got away with the monstrous crimes of the Independent State of Croatia.
After Yugoslav President Tito’s death in 1980, things started heating up again in Yugoslavia and naturally, Croatia, supported by the Western countries, primarily their old Nazi ally, Germany, declared independence in 1991.
The Neo-Nazi Croatian authorities proceeded with reinstating former Nazi Croatian symbols, as well as asking the surviving Ustashe leaders to come back to the country and take an active role in building “the new Independent Croatia”. Thus, Croatia gave former Ustashe positions in the government, state pensions for their “service” during WWII, started naming streets across Croatia in honor of various Ustashe cutthroats, etc. They even named their currency “kuna” after the one used during WWII. The Nazi salute “Za dom spremni” (“For the Homeland!”) was also reinstated.
Is that how “democracy” is supposed to look like, Ante?
Seeing all this, Serbs who were living on the territory of now-independent Croatia decided they wanted to either stay in Yugoslavia or get an independent state of their own because they did not want to be subjected to yet another genocide and extermination such as the one during WWII (see the images above). After all, if Croatia was able to secede from Yugoslavia, why wouldn’t Serbs secede from Croatia? This is how the Republic of Serbian Krajina came to be in 1991. Neo-Nazi Croatia immediately accused Serbs of “illegal secession” although they seceded from Yugoslavia themselves, a mere couple of months earlier.
Croatia attacked in 1991 but was pushed back by outnumbered Serbian forces after which a relatively stable frontline was established. The war continued up until 1995 when NATO equipped and supported the Croatian Army, even providing air support by bombing the positions of the Serbian Army of Krajina. More than 300,000 Serbs already left Croatia between 1991 and 1995.
Around 35,000 Serbian troops spent 4.5 years defending against more than 150,000 Croatians, supported by NATO air force, but on August 4, 1995, Neo-Nazi Croatia launched the “Operation Storm” against the Serbs of Krajina. As a result, the Republic of Serbian Krajina ceased to exist, 10,000 people were killed or went missing and over 250,000 were driven from their homes. Croatia celebrates this as a “victory” to this day. More than two decades on, the Neo-Nazi Ukrainian leaders are mulling a similar scenario for Donbass.
Serb refugees after the Croatian invasion in 1995
1991-1995 Present-day
The aftermath of the Croatian invasion; Serbs are shown in blue; Croats in red
Ukraine and the Donbass (2014-present)
A poster which reads “(hang) Serbs on willows”, “Srbe na vrbe” in Croatian and “(put) Moskalivs on knives”, “Moskaliv na nozhi” in Ukrainian (Moskaliv is a derogatory term for Russians)
The idea of emulating the Croatian experience of “reintegration” in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics has been circulating in Neo-Nazi Kiev corridors of power since the start of the armed conflict in Donbass 5 years ago.
“Croatia is a good example. While keeping a low-key conflict with Krajina for three years, the Croats built up their economy and armed forces and then, in a matter of days, their tanks went in for the kill, nearly killing all civilians and wiping them off the face of the earth,” Yuriy Lutsenko, then-President Poroshenko’s political advisor, wrote on Facebook in 2014.
Croatian Nazis of the “Azov” Battalion
In 2016, two Neo-Nazi puppet states, Ukraine and Croatia, set up a working group to provide consultative assistance to the Ukraine Junta on “reintegration of occupied territories.” Neo-Nazi Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that his country was ready to share its experience of winning back lost territories.
The move invited an angry rebuff from Moscow.
“The casualties inflicted by the large-scale military operations in Croatia in 1995 – Operation Lightning and Operation Storm – are well known, as is the resulting forced exodus of around 250,000 Serbs who permanently resided there. We have reason to fear that recommendations by foreign “consultants”, which might encourage dangerous illusions among the Kiev leadership that a military solution is possible in Donbass, will do anything but improve security in Ukraine’s southeast,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Unfazed by this, Neo-Nazi Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman said in June 2017 that Ukrainian officials should emulate the experience of Ustashe Croatia, which “after a bloody war with Serbia and it’s leader Slobodan Milosevic, managed to take back lost territories and restore peace.”
In an interview with RT, Yevsei Vasilyev, an expert on international security at the Russian State Humanitarian University in Moscow, said that the Kiev Junta was citing the Ustashe Croatian experience in order “to apply its military aspect to the disobedient Ukrainians in the east.”
“There are two reasons why the Neo-Nazi Croatian model is so appealing to the Kiev Junta. First, because it would help solve the problem with the help of a large-scale military operation, and, secondly, it would absolve them from any responsibility for the loss of civilian lives, because ‘the winner gets it all,’” Vasilyev said.
“Advised by their Western and NATO mentors, the Neo-Nazi Ukrainian authorities would like to use the ‘Croatian scenario’ to get rid of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and bring Donbass under control. This is exactly what happened to the Republic of Serbian Krajina, which Neo-Nazi Croatia clawed back in 1995-1998,” the expert continued.
He added that, just like Neo-Nazi Croatia of the 1990s, Neo-Nazi Ukraine was now run by ultranationalists leaning back on Western assistance in their standoff with Russia.
“However, there is one big difference between the Croatia of 1995 and present-day Ukraine, and this is the nuclear-armed Russia, which will not allow any repetition of the Western scenarios of war crimes against civilians, much less in the vicinity of its borders,” Yevsei Vasilyev emphasized.
The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the Western-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych in February.
Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Neo-Nazi Kiev has since been conducting a military invasion, encountering stiff local resistance.
Unlike Croatia, which models its national identity on its Nazi past, Ukraine was hijacked by a Neo-Nazi minority which was placed in power by well-known outsiders. Neo-Nazi Croatia already made a choice, but most Ukrainians have a much better choice. A choice to follow the steps of the vast majority of their ancestors, who pushed back the Nazi invaders, fighting them side by side with their Russian, Belarussian, Armenian, Georgian, Kazakh, Uzbek, and other Soviet comrades and brothers.
Ukrainians should stop shooting at their brothers from Donbass and they should reject, arrest and sentence the Nazi criminals of “Azov”, “Right sector” and others. President Putin called Russians and Ukrainians one people and they truly are. Russia and Belarus are working towards reunification and if Ukraine is to survive, there is no other way but to join them. Otherwise, it is doomed.