WHAT DO VENEZUELANS THINK? People blame Trump for the country’s economic situation

WASHINGTON DC – Venezuelans are aware that the economic sanctions imposed by the United States are affecting the country’s economy.

That’s William Camacaro, founder and coordinator of the Bolivarian Circle of New York Alberto Lovera, said.

“The situation is difficult. The sanctions are difficult for ordinary people,” Camacaro said. “Despite this, you do not see demonstrations and you do not hear criticism of the government. People are realizing that sanctions are affecting the economy and most people are blaming Donald Trump and the US administration.”

Camacaro explained that less than a month ago he returned from Venezuela, where he witnessed a determination among the Venezuelan people to deal with the bad economic situation and organize exchanges of goods and services without using any currency.

“They organize food exchanges and services. I do not see any major problems that have arisen from the interior,” Camacaro said.

The problem that Venezuela faces is that the right-wing opposition in the country has no capacity to do anything and the US government is effectively the opposition, Camacaro explained.

Most people did not know the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, when he proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela in January, Camacaro said.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the public seems to hate Guaidó, especially after the opposition has been accused in a corruption scandal involving millions of dollars of humanitarian aid sent to Venezuela. The charges were denied by the accused.

“A lot of people are angry, upset about it. That’s why you do not see big demonstrations in support of Guaidó,” said Camaçaro.

Camacaro also said that during the celebration of May Day, around 150,000 people attended the pro-Maduro demonstration, while only 3,000 attended the pro-Guaido meeting.

“I do not think he has any chance of winning an election in Venezuela, especially after everything that has happened in the last six months. He is only a member of the National Assembly,” Camacaro said.

Almost 6 months since Guaido’s self-proclamation

Venezuela is undergoing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after Guaidó proclaimed himself acting president in an attempt to oust Maduro. The United States recognized Guaidó and began imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of dollars in Venezuelan assets.

Russia, which recognizes Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela, said the United States is strangling the country with sanctions in an attempt to drag it into chaos.

Maduro called Guaidó a puppet of the USA and accused the Americans of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and to claim the vast natural resources of the country.