WAR CRIMES: Turkish occupation sabotages and loots archaeological sites in Afrin

DAMASCUS, (ST)_ General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums appealed to international organizations, legal and academic figures who are interested in culture to intervene and protect the Syrian cultural heritage, putting an end to the unjust aggression of the Turkish occupation forces on archaeological sites in Aleppo countryside.

- Advertisement -

The directorate said in a statement on Wednesday that the latest information coming from Afrin area refer that the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenary terrorists bulldozed archeological hills in Afrin plain to excavate the treasures and archaeological findings stored in the hills, which date back to thousands of years, leading to the destruction of the archaeological layers and the destruction of illuminated pages of the history and civilization of the Syrian people.

The photos received from the area show that rare statues and sculptures were found, dating back to the first millennium BC and to the Roman era, the statement said , adding that the Turkish aggressions are taking place in most of Afrin archaeological sites registered on the list of national heritage, among them Tal Birj Abdalo, Tal Ayn Darah, Tal Jinderous and site of Nabi Huri , according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA). – By B.Qaddour