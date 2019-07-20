VIDEO: Zaitsevo shelled again – “I used to hide under the bed, I don’t want to anymore…”

Mrs. Antonina was four years old when WWII began. Her cousin was taking part in the liberation of Zaitsevo from Nazis and she remembers well looking into his eyes and begging him to make this war stop soon. Fast-forward 75 years and now her street is being shelled again. And again, by (Ukrainian) Nazis. “I used to hide under the bed, under the table, and in the basement too. Sitting there by myself, under the blanket. I don’t hide anymore, I don’t want to. I am tired of all this.” Voice of this old lady from Zaitsevo is trembling, she has tears in her eyes when she is telling that she wishes she would die instead of a woman killed by shelling in Gholma.

