VIDEO: Who is running US policy in the Middle East? Osman pushes Flores to respond on Russia’s position on Iran

MidEaStream – Dr. Marwa Osman questions Joaquin Flores about the situation with Iran, Syria, Israel, and Russia. Some in alternative media have been promoting a line that Russia is looking to push Iran into a corner, and favor Israel.

Persian Gulf Arab states are having a hard time accepting the fact that Iran downed a US spy drone without a response from the US, dealing a major blow to the prestige and position of the United States in their region. Meanwhile, Iran’s shooting down of a US military surveillance drone inside its territorial waters has set Tehran and Washington on a collision course, prompting global alarm especially against the US to refrain from unsheathing “weapons of war”.