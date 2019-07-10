Trending

VIDEO: Who is running US policy in the ME? Osman pushes Flores to respond on Russia’s position on Iran

By Joaquin Flores
MidEaStream – Dr. Marwa Osman questions Joaquin Flores about the situation with Iran, Syria, Israel, and Russia. Some in alternative media have been promoting a line that Russia is looking to push Iran into a corner, and favor Israel.

Persian Gulf Arab states are having a hard time accepting the fact that Iran downed a US spy drone without a response from the US, dealing a major blow to the prestige and position of the United States in their region. Meanwhile, Iran’s shooting down of a US military surveillance drone inside its territorial waters has set Tehran and Washington on a collision course, prompting global alarm especially against the US to refrain from unsheathing “weapons of war”.

Joaquin Flores1708 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

