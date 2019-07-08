VIDEO: WAR CRIMES – Kominternovo Shelled by Phosphorus Munitions

DONETSK – Kominternovo (Novoazovsk area), Donetsk Republic. Yesterday’s shelling intensified today when Ukrainian troops fired phosphorus shells.

“Phosphorus munitions are prohibited. Phosphorus can even set concrete on fire! And if it lands on a person… it burns flash to the bone.”

- Advertisement -

Kominternovo is being shelled by everything you can imagine: mortar and artillery shells, anti-tank guided missiles and even phosphorus munitions. Strangely enough, Ukrainian army forces have chosen the central square of the settlement as a shooting target. 120 mm mines and incendiary shells are landing right in front of the community center and monuments to the heroes of WW II.