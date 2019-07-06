VIDEO: Vladimir Putin Concludes Trip to Italy; Optimistic That Relations and Trade Will Improve

ROME, Italy – Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to Italy. He expressed hope that new EU authorities will see the economic damage caused by the sanctions and build good relations with Russia. The president stated this during his 11th official visit to Italy. The President of Russia met with Pope Francis and also held talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral cooperation, the prospects of lifting the sanctions, and the normalization of Russian-EU relations. Special attention was paid to matters of economy, including an increase in trade exchange.

