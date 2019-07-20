Trending

VIDEO: Ukrainian tanks deliberately targeting residential areas

By Drago Bosnic
Trudovskie, Donetsk – This settlement is located very close to Mariinka (Ukraine). So close, that residents of Trudovskie can hear Ukrainian tanks approaching. And shooting at residential houses from point-blank range. Every day Gennady is collecting shrapnel, as well as rifle and machine-gun bullets in his yard and garden. There is a huge hole in the bedroom wall: the aftermath of yet another shelling. It was a miracle that he survived. “Just step out of the house and you’ll get a bullet straight in your forehead!” – sighs Gennady and points at the terrace windows, pierced by bullets. Ukrainian check-point is just opposite their house. There is no good place to hide: his elderly neighbor was killed by direct hit into the basement, where the old man was hiding from shelling.

