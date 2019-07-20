Trudovskie, Donetsk – This settlement is located very close to Mariinka (Ukraine). So close, that residents of Trudovskie can hear Ukrainian tanks approaching. And shooting at residential houses from point-blank range. Every day Gennady is collecting shrapnel, as well as rifle and machine-gun bullets in his yard and garden. There is a huge hole in the bedroom wall: the aftermath of yet another shelling. It was a miracle that he survived. “Just step out of the house and you’ll get a bullet straight in your forehead!” – sighs Gennady and points at the terrace windows, pierced by bullets. Ukrainian check-point is just opposite their house. There is no good place to hide: his elderly neighbor was killed by direct hit into the basement, where the old man was hiding from shelling.
Trending
- Argentina’s President Macri takes orders from Netanyahu – decrees Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’
- Why the United States Will Not Launch a Ground War Against Iran
- VIDEO: Ukrainian tanks deliberately targeting residential areas
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2019-07-18
- Ursula, first day on the job, says Nord Stream II “means dependency on Putin’s gas”
- BREAKING: IRAN CAPTURES BRITISH OIL TANKER FOR BREAKING MARITIME LAW IN HORMUZ STRAIT
- MAJOR: VIDEO Footage Recorded of U.S Warship by IRGC Drone – Iran refutes Trump’s RIDICULOUS claims
- Ukrainian Analyst: “Even Somalia is better than Ukraine”
- Iranian commander: ‘When the US military enters the Persian Gulf they feel they are entering hell’
- MAJOR: Learn about the mini-Guantanamo prison operating in Ukraine against Donbass