LUGANSK – The Ukrainian armed forces in the area of ​​Novoaleksandrovka engaged in the shelling of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic fled from their positions after a Donbass counter-assault. After the Lugansk servicemen seized and proceeded to examine the position, it became known that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had fled. This is reported by the Anna News Youtube Channels, publishing a video from an abandoned position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“At the defensive line, only the Ukrainian flag remained, apparently intended to create the false appearance of the presence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as 7.62 caliber cartridges from NATO-standard rifles, received by Ukraine as part of military assistance, as a defensive weapon,” the story says.

Desertions increasing:

Earlier, the APU, for unknown reasons, left the position near Gorlovka, leaving the ammunition. It was also reported that the Ukrainian occupiers retreated from positions in three areas of the front.

In addition, it became known that the Ukrainian militants fled from the front positions near the village of Sokolniki. It was also reported that the armed militants of “Aidar” fled from the advanced positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas.

In addition, it was reported that the Ukrainian invaders are leaving the front line because of a shortage of personnel. It was also reported that in May, 11 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had deserted from positions in the Donbas.

Recall that on May 22, near Mariupol, a militant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces exploded in a minefield while trying to desert. Also on May 22, it was reported that a serviceman of the 30th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had deserted from the zone of the so-called “Combined Force Operation” (“OOS”) in the Donbass, taking with them AK-74 machine gun with ammunition.

On May 19, it was reported that Ukrainian militants mined approaches to their positions to deter their own soldiers from deserting. We add that more than 40 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have deserted from the OTG “North” since the beginning of May.

At the same time in the evening of May 21st, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed by an exploding mine on the outskirts of Lugansk.