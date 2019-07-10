First, a video of the powerful strike of the militia on the position of Ukrainian punishers near Marinka, from where the militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on Donetsk. The shots even show a blast wave from a blow to strengthen the Ukrainian invaders.

This next video captures the liquidation of the Ukrainian militants. This time, the militia snipers recorded the UAF forces near a farm. Apparently they were preparing a place to cover the equipment or a sniper. However, the DPR militia sniper was able to see them before they continued crimes against the residents of Donbass.

Another video appeared online which captures how Donbass servicemen strike the positions of Ukrainian forces with an ATGM.