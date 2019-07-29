Grozny, Chechenya, Russia – Russia’s space sector has been going through a gradual revival recently, with Russia still being at the top of the world’s strides to space. Apart from Russia being the only supplier of the most reliable space rocket engines ever built, it is also the only way for most of the Western countries to get to space. It goes to the point that NATO countries are doing anything they can in order to circumvent sanctions, just so they could get their hands on Russia’s space rocket engine. Even NASA hails Russia’s space tech as superior to their own.

Russia also recently announced its intention to land on Moon. Also, in late July, Russia launched its deep space exploration probe, which will bring benefit to the science of the entire world. Russia’s scientists are seriously discussing the possibilities of deep space travel.

At the same time, Russia is helping a number of other countries around the world to get to space. African countries have entered the Space Race for the first time ever, with Angola already set to launch its satellites with Russia’s help. Russia’s old friend, India, is also making strides towards cosmos and again, Russia is there to help, especially with regards to rocket engines and manned missions to space.

In the meantime, the United States is moving in to ruin everything by announcing the militarization of space. Of course, Russia, although unwilling to do so itself, is moving forward to respond in kind by launching multiple military satellites in a single day.

The entire country is working together to ensure Russia’s success in space, so Russian cosmonauts will go through part of their pre-flight training in Chechnya, on the Russian Special Forces University campus. This became known after the Republic was visited by a group of specialists from the Cosmonaut Training Center. The idea was also supported by Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.