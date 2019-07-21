Trending

VideoEurasiaDonbassHeadline News

VIDEO: Shelling of Kominternovo continues unabated – “It’s never quiet here”

By Drago Bosnic
0 1

“I go to the neighbors, helping Kuzminishna with her garden, etc, and sometimes have to crawl back home! What else can I do if they shoot, those godless people?”, tells Alexander who has been living in the bomb shelter for more than 3 years already. Kominternovo residents can’t relax even during rare moments of silence: they are awaiting something to happen. Nowadays shelling can start not only at night but at any time of the day. People need to stay alert every minute.

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic56 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments