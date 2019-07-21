VIDEO: Shelling of Kominternovo continues unabated – “It’s never quiet here”

“I go to the neighbors, helping Kuzminishna with her garden, etc, and sometimes have to crawl back home! What else can I do if they shoot, those godless people?”, tells Alexander who has been living in the bomb shelter for more than 3 years already. Kominternovo residents can’t relax even during rare moments of silence: they are awaiting something to happen. Nowadays shelling can start not only at night but at any time of the day. People need to stay alert every minute.

