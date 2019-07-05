VIDEO: Russian Fighter Intercepts US Spy Plane Near Crimea

CRIMEA, Russia – A Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted an American aircraft headed towards Russian airspace. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the reconnaissance aircraft was headed towards Crimea.

As soon as the Russian jet approached what is most likely a P-8A Poseidon, the American reconnaissance jet immediately turned back. The Defense Ministry noted that the escort of the US aircraft was conducted in full accordance with international regulations.

This event is just one more in a series of US and NATO spy aircraft screening Russia’s borders.