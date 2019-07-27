Earlier, on July 9, Fort Russ News reported on President Putin’s accusations that Ukraine was the one meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Just three weeks later, President Putin’s revelation is confirmed by Anna Afanasyeva. In her latest documentary, Anna Afanasyeva shows an in-depth analysis of how and why Ukraine influenced the 2016 U.S. election.

For the last three years, all the Western media have been parroting the issue of alleged Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. In April 2019, the report published by Special Counsel Robert Mueller deflated the arguments about Trump’s team conspiracy with the Kremlin. However, it’s time to start a new investigation, this time about the involvement of Ukraine who initially supported Trump’s opponent, Hilary Clinton. The so-called Russiagate trope is being replaced by a new one – Ukrainegate.