Trending

VideoEurasiaHeadline NewsKSA

VIDEO – Russia assumes greater control over OPEC: MBS concedes power – Oil Prices and Budget to improve

By Max Alesund

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,141

By Max Alesund

“There’s another very important piece of news of the week. The agreement between President Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud reached at the G20 in Osaka to agree on a single position to extend the OPEC+ deal to stabilize world oil prices, was implemented.” – Vesti

- Advertisement -

Bloomberg (that is, the source of information used by Western bankers, financiers, investors and Finance officials) describes the situation in very different colors. For example, in a review of June 29, Bloomberg reported:

“Russia has completed the acquisition of OPEC deal with the Saudis. <…> Three years have passed (since the beginning of cooperation between OPEC and Russia. — Primas’. auth.), and Russia’s seizure of OPEC is almost complete. Decisions about production are no longer being discussed between the energy Ministers of OPEC at the apartment luxurious hotels of Vienna are not announced to the waiting world headquarters of OPEC is around the corner. They are determined in advance by Putin and the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.”

If you look at the extension of the oil deal in the format of OPEC + Russia (or, as sometimes written in the West, the format has ROPEK) the eyes of the American and European diplomats, the problems that it creates are not only of an economic nature (for example, the European Union and the United States do not want high oil prices), but have strong geopolitical implications. The fact is that the West is still moving narrative that Russia — a kind of tired and sick bear, which is slowly dying out of life, that is, a country with a falling population, declining economy and disappearing technological capabilities, turned out because of the “bad behavior” of the Russian leadership (which usually means the adoption of the Crimea into the Russian Federation) almost total diplomatic isolation.

However, this does not fit in with the surrounding reality: the sharply increased influence of Russia in OPEC, which in theory should listen to Washington, not to Moscow, tears this narrative to shreds. Because “fading regional powers” by definition can not displace the influence of the world hegemon on the main energy cartel of the planet.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1701 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments