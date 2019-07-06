VIDEO – Putin Symbolically ‘Trolls’ Pope Francis with ‘Sin’ movie in private all-day talks

Vladimir Putin arrived today in Italy with a one-day official visit. Right from the airport, the president headed for the Vatican, which became his first destination. It was the third time the president met with Pope Francis. And they found important and relevant topics for conversation again. – Vesti

- Advertisement -

In the exchange of gifts, Putin presented Pope Francis with a movie entitled ‘Sin’, by Andrei Konchalovsky – and told the Bishop of Rome ‘I hope you’ll find time to watch it’.