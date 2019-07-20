Trending

VIDEO: Not Just S-400s – Russia Now Ready to Supply Su-35 Jets to Turkey As Well

By Joaquin Flores
“Russia is ready to supply the Su-35 fighter to Turkey instead of the American F-35 if Ankara wishes. This was stated by Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. Let me remind you that the U.S. stated that it’s excluding its NATO ally from the program for the development of the fifth-generation fighters. They claimed that Russian S-400 collects intelligence about American aircraft, and therefore, Turkey better not purchase them. What does Washington take into consideration when it deprives Turkey of its fighters?”

– Vesti

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

Comments