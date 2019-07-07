Trending

VIDEO – Mikheev: End the Cult of Democracy – Russia Needs a New Ideology Beyond Socialism or Capitalism to Rally Around

Sergey Mikheev, political analyst: “Speaking of the present day, the West definitely defrauded us. It did that, in our opinion, in a mean and cynical way. For the West, it’s an absolutely natural thing. We should realize that. When we’re told that they and we are the same, let’s not exaggerate things, we are not the same at all. We consider moral and ethical obligations in a different way. From this, we should conclude that having any opportunity, they’ll do it to us again and again until nothing is left of us.” – Vesti

