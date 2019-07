A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), shows Syrian army units and pro-government forces deploying at an undisclosed location in the Atshan village in central province of Hama, on October 11, 2015. Regime forces advanced in the central Syrian province of Hama against armed opposition groups in a ground operation backed by Russian air strikes. AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA" === NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

HAMA – A new video that chronicled the Syrian Arab Army’s operation to retake Al-Hamamiyat in northwestern Hama has been released.

- Advertisement -

Russian and Syrian forces, supported by various volunteer units have been on the offensive in Idlib and Hama governorates in order to finally liberate the terrorist-held areas.