VIDEO: Kominternovo shelled by BANNED phosphorus shells… AGAIN

By Drago Bosnic
DONBASS – Kominternovo is such a “fun” place, that for planting cabbage in a garden, you have to call OSCE for help! Collection of various munitions that Vladimir picked up in his garden and in his yard is constantly growing. There are explosive bullets inside the brick walls of the house, the tail of RPG [grenade] is sticking out between lines of carrots and a white phosphorus shell which landed right into his garage! He survived only by miracle and managed to put the fire out. Fragments of phosphorus which he took away to the garden were still burning for days.

“I am not fighting with anyone. I am a true Ukrainian. I am a citizen of Ukraine, as they say. Why are they shooting at me??” – Vladimir wonders.

