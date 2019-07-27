VIDEO: “It was bad before, but Since Zelensky got elected… I don’t know what’s going on.”

Yasnoe. Dokuchaevsk, Donbass – Ukrainian army forces are moving closer and closer to Yasnoe settlement (outskirts of Dokuchaevsk). Local residents are telling that Ukrainian troops seized almost all gray zone. It resulted in even more frequent shelling and the settlement which was once rich and prosperous is now getting shelled and destroyed.

“Shooting day and night! It’s scary even to walk from the living room to the kitchen!” tells 82-years old resident of Yasnoe.