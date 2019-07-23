VIDEO INTERVIEW: Western Mass Media 100% Infiltrated by CIA, William Binney

The Herland Report TV: Our totalitarian democracy means end of freedom for the people

“We are violating the Constitution by spying on every US citizen. It is a totalitarian process, for example the media is totally infiltrated by the CIA” says former NSA director, William Binney, on his role as the leading American whistleblower before Edward Snowden.

Binney, who uncovered and warned of the mass surveillance done out of the NSA post 9/11, speaks to The Herland Report in an exclusive interview.

William Binney says: “The media is totally infiltrated by the CIA and various other agencies. When it comes to national security, the media only talk about what the administration wants you to hear, and basically suppress any other statements about what’s going on that the administration does not want get public. The media is basically the lapdogs for the government.”

“William Casey, who was the director of Central Intelligence Agency back when Reagan was president, said at one point that you’ll know how effective we are once at least 70 percent of what’s publicly known is false.”

“In other words, they have been infiltrating the press for decades and they’re pushing their thinking and agenda to the media, so the media will promulgate it to the public. The public won’t even have any idea what’s really going on.”

“The objective is to keep everybody uninformed so that they can’t make a smart decision about anything. Everything is being done behind this secret door that you are not supposed to know about. That is really destroying the fundamental essence of democracy.”

“That was what our Constitution was all about, that the people were supposed to know what the government was doing. Not the government knowing what the people were doing at all times, they way it is turning today.”

“We are pretty much heading towards a totalitarian system. In this country, democracy has been subverted, much I think by Dick Cheney. He masterminded this because he would spend time in Congress, he knew about the congressional operation, how it worked. He was assistant to President Nixon, spying on everybody. He knew that he needed to know things about people in the opposition. What better way to do it than have a sister agency and the US government just open up and collect everything, store it, so you can go in and look at it at any time retroactively and examine anybody.”

