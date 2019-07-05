Trending

VIDEO: Donbass Town Under Fire From Ukraine Military

By Drago Bosnic
Donbass: Children live here
DOKUCHAEVSK, Donbass – The suburb of Yasnoe on the outskirts of Dokuchaevsk is under constant fire from the Ukrainian Army, which set up their positions just 600 meters away from residential areas.  A mortar shell hit Schorsa Street yesterday, while large-caliber bullets fired by Ukrainian snipers whistled overhead during civilian gatherings.

“Bullets could be buzzing over our heads at any moment. Especially in the morning, when kids go to school or later when they’re coming back home. It always happens at that time. The kids scatter and run for cover…” noted one of the residents of Yasnoe.

 

