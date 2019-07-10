VIDEO: Crowds Gather in Tbilisi to Protest Georgian Channel’s Anti-Russian Hate Speech

There are no more direct flights to Georgia from Russia. The last plane from Tbilisi landed in Moscow late last night. Anti-Russian escapades in Georgia continue. The results of this Russophobia got clear this night: on the air of the Rustavi-2 TV-Channel, a host insulted President Putin and his parents. It was a low, disgusting, and vulgar thing to do which any sane person would find repulsive. It entirely contradicts Georgia’s tradition and the customs of any country.

